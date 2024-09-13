Open Menu

Villager Dies Due To Fireworks

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Villager dies due to fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A man died due to fireworks at a village in Nishatabad police area on Thursday night.

A police report said here on Friday that fireworks display was under way during a Mehfil-e-Milad at Chak No 100-JB, Kauriwala when a firework rocket hit a man, identified as Mushtaq Gill, son of Abdul Razaq Gill.

Resultantly, he died on-the-spot.

Police have arrested the accused and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Kamran Adil sought a detailed report from SP Madina Town division about the incident.

