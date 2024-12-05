Villager killed during rivals clash

A villager was killed during rivals clash in the area of Bachiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A villager was killed during rivals clash in the area of Bachiana police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that two rival groups of Rajput Biradari indulged in firing in Chak No.

624-GB to avenge an old enmity when a stray bullet hit a villager Sajid Ali of Chak No. 534-GB. He died on-the-spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, who managed to escape from the scene after the killing, he added.