Villagers block road after dacoits loot dozen shops in Sheher Sultan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A number of villagers blocked Jatoi-Kallar Wali road Wednesday after police failed to reach in time at a market where criminals had looted around a dozen shops after overpowering watchmen at Sheher Sultan town of tahsil Jatoi.

Last night, over a dozen criminals reached Bhambhoo Sandeela market in Sheher Sultan where they first overpowered two watchmen Abdul Ghaffar and Haq Nawaz and then looted valuables and cash from twelve shops. Police was informed of the incident but it reached the site late and criminals had enough time to escape without any trouble.

The criminals looted wheat flour bags, fertilizers, sprays, motorcycles, cash and other goods.

Villagers raised slogans against police and blocked the road. They, however, dispersed, after senior police officials reached the spot and promised to register FIR regarding the incident.