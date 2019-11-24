UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Villagers Catch Alleged Dacoit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Villagers catch alleged dacoit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Villagers caught an alleged dacoit and handed him over to the Sadar police Jaranwala.

Police said on Sunday that animal dealers were riding a mini truck when three armed motorcylists intercepted them near Chak No.72-GB. In the meantime, mini truck driver Saleem hit their motorbike and all the three outlaws fell onto the road.

In a fit of rage, the bandits shot at and injured Saleem.

Meanwhile, other people overpowered one of the criminals while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured driver and outlaw to hospital, where the area police arrested the bandit and referred him to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Driver Road Jaranwala Rescue 1122 Criminals Sunday All From Mini

Recent Stories

India, China to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties w ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

3 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.