Villagers catch alleged dacoit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Villagers caught an alleged dacoit and handed him over to the Sadar police Jaranwala.

Police said on Sunday that animal dealers were riding a mini truck when three armed motorcylists intercepted them near Chak No.72-GB. In the meantime, mini truck driver Saleem hit their motorbike and all the three outlaws fell onto the road.

In a fit of rage, the bandits shot at and injured Saleem.

Meanwhile, other people overpowered one of the criminals while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured driver and outlaw to hospital, where the area police arrested the bandit and referred him to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.

Further investigation was underway.