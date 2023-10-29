Open Menu

Villagers Catch Thief

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Villagers catch thief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A thief was caught while stealing transformer, in the jurisdiction of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police said on Sunday that three people were busy in stealing t transformer from a tube-well

near Chak No. 551-GB late night when some farmers raised alarm.

In the meantime, the thieves

took shelter in a maize field and opened fire at villagers who were chasing them.

The villagers also returned fire and during the cross firing, one of the outlaws received bullet

injuries and the villagers overpowered him. However, his two accomplices managed to escape

from the scene.

The enraged villagers tortured the thief before handing him over to the area police.

The accused was identified as Muneer.

Further investigation was underway.

