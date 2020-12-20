Villagers demand establishment of high schools

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Villagers demanded of Punjab government to establish high schools for students at adda Muhammadwala, 15 km away from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Town in district Muzaffargarh.

Local people namely Allah Wasaya, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Rasool and landlord Faiz Ullah Bhangar talking to APP remarked that the students of the area have to travel for 15 kilometers to avail education facility on daily basis.

They claimed that the total population of their village and its surrounding areas was about 50,000. Landlord Faiz Ullah Bhangar also extended offer of provision of land, free of cost, the noble cause of establishment of high schools for boys and girls in the area.

They stated that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar should take immediate notice and announce establishment of the schools.