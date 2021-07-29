UrduPoint.com
Villagers Demand For Spur Bund At River Chenab

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :People from village Ameer Abad Sarbana, Rangpur, district Muzaffargarh have appealed the government to build a new Spur Bund for their protection from Chenab river erosion.

They pleaded that the river has already eroded part of a newly built road besides their crop lands and homes forcing them to live in makeshift huts in difficult conditions.

Villagers Manzoor Hussain, Khuda Bakhsh, Allah Daad, Rahim Bakhsh and others said that the river erosion was intensifying and has eaten up their cultivated lands and homes besides damaging part of a road recently built at a cost of Rs 38.1 million.

They appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to order for building a new Spur Bund to save their remaining crop lands and government schools from erosion.

