Villagers Demand Ownership Rights In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Villagers demand ownership rights in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Hundreds of residents of "Kachi Abadis" demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to offer them ownership rights at the earliest.

Different persons namely Sadam, Tariq Mahmood, Babar, Hanif, Muhammad Aslam and some others, residents of different villages of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, including Chak 568, 569,570.

and 571, demanded of Punjab government to provide them ownership rights of their homes. They stated that they were living in the area for last 40 years but they were deprived of ownership rights. They demanded of the government to take notice of the situation and offer ownership rights as early as possible. They stated that PTI leaders had promised of assistance in ownership rights but the promise was not heeded so far.

