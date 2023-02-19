Villagers foil dacoity bid, force six dacoits to flee

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Villagers foiled a dacoity bid as six armed dacoits forcibly entered into a house and started looting at Shiekhpur village in Khangrah.

According to police sources, six armed dacoits entered the house owned by Muhammad Ashiq.

The dacoits locked the family in a room and started looting articles.

Meanwhile, villagers rushed to the site. Sensing the situation, the dacoits managed to escape while leaving the snatched articles.

Khangrah police are investigating the incident.