Villagers Foil Dacoity Bid, Force Six Dacoits To Flee
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Villagers foiled a dacoity bid as six armed dacoits forcibly entered into a house and started looting at Shiekhpur village in Khangrah.
According to police sources, six armed dacoits entered the house owned by Muhammad Ashiq.
The dacoits locked the family in a room and started looting articles.
Meanwhile, villagers rushed to the site. Sensing the situation, the dacoits managed to escape while leaving the snatched articles.
Khangrah police are investigating the incident.