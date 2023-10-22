Open Menu

Villagers Gang Up Against LESCO Team, Obstruct Official Duty

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a large-scale electricity theft in Manuwal village of Shahpur sub-division, but the villagers ganged up against raiding team and obstruct them to perform their official duty.

The LESCO team also detected power pilferage at five houses in Chak 65 of Manga Mandi, a plaza on Ferozpur Road, at a pipe factory and four flats in Amin Park sub-division.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that an inspection team conducted a raid in Manuwal village of Shahpur sub-division and found that there were 25 houses in the area, most of which were stealing electricity directly from the light transmission line through illegal hooking. The team also tried to check other areas of the village but all villagers ganged up and turned into a mob, and obstructed the LESCO team’s official duty. Later, the team decided to remove the relevant transformer, but it faced fierce resistance from the villagers.

After this situation, the LESCO authorities stopped the power supply to the transformer.

He added that Manga Mandi sub-division’s team conducted search operation in village Chak 65 late last night and checked around 65 houses out of which five were stealing electricity by hooking on the direct supply of LESCO. The LESCO line staff disconnected their power supply and got five accused arrested by the area police.

Similarly, an electrician was caught red-handed stealing electricity in Green Plaza located on Ferozepur Road in Kot Lakhpat Sub-Division. The accused Ali Raza was arrested on the spot and an FIR has been registered.

The spokesman further disclosed that management of a pipe factory was found stealing electricity by hooking up the transmission line in Amin Park Sub-Division. An FIR application against the factory management has been submitted to the concerned police station.

