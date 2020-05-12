Villagers irked by dead chicken in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Villagers have appealed the officials concerned to take notice of dead chicken dumped in a canal by poultry farmers in Sinawan, a suburban area of tahsil Kotaddu, saying that it has polluted canal water and spread unbearable stench.

Poultry farmers have started dumping dead chicken in canals and one such incident was reported from Nala Sardar canal in Sinawan causing a great deal of inconvenience to residents of villages including Basti Sahu, Basti Aliwala, Patti Jhandeer and other nearby rural settlements, said villagers Allah Bakhsh, Khalid Sinawan, Mushtaq, Rahim Bakhsh and others.

They complained that it can cause many diseases, adding many cattle heads had died after drinking polluted water. They said that stench caused by dead chicken was so unbearable that they were unable to eat.

They said they had filed complained with police time and again but no action had been taken and appealed deputy commissioner and environment protection department to take action against poultry farmers involved in throwing the dead chicken in canal.