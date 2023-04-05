Villagers kill robber

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Villagers reportedly shot dead a robber and injured his accomplice in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that two robbers tried to loot some locals near Chohla Pulli ,Jhang Road late Tuesday night.

However, the victims raised alarm due to which the residents of nearby village gathered on the spot and exchange of fire started.

One accused received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted the other to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased robber was identified as Asif (30) while his injured accomplice was identified as Ashfaq (25).

Police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway.