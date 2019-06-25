Villagers kill robber

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A robber was shot dead by villagers, in the precincts of Midh Ranjha police station on Tuesday.

Police said that six armed persons- Muhammad Riaz, Imran, Iqbal, Shahid and others allegedly stormed into the house of Muhammad Azam Ranjha and made the family members hostage at gun point.

In the meantime, villagers woke up and resorted to aerial firing which led to a cross firing between robbers and villagers.

As a result of which, a robber Muhammad Riaz received bullet injuries and died on the spot while his accomplices managed to escape.

The body was shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.