Villagers Kill Two Robbers In Okara

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

Villagers kill two robbers in Okara

Two robbers were killed in a shootout with villagers, in the jurisdiction of Chuchak police on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two robbers were killed in a shootout with villagers, in the jurisdiction of Chuchak police on Monday.

According to police, gangsters identified as Muhammad Aslam of Syedwala and Arshasd of Chak 24/GD Okara district were looting passers-by near Mouza Kaman on Sunday night. After hearing hue and cry, some people of nearby villages encircled the outlaws. Seeing the villagers, the robbers opened fire which led to cross firing.

As a result, outlaws Aslam and Arshad received critical bullet wounds and died on the spot while their third accomplice managed to flee.

On information, the police reached the spot and seized weapons.

The killed outlaws were wanted by police in many cases of heinous crime.

Police are conducting raids at various places to arrest the third one robber.

Meanwhile, Sadr police Okara have arrested four members of a rustlers gang and recovered eight cattle heads worth Rs 1.2 million from them.

