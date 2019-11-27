Villagers overpower robber in Faisalabad

Villagers overpowered an alleged robber and handed him over to police after torturing, in the precincts of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Villagers overpowered an alleged robber and handed him over to police after torturing, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Wednesday that two bandits stormed into the house of Amir Mughal in Noor Colony Dijkot and took the family hostage at gunpoint.

In the meantime, the wife of Amir Mughal realized the situation and raised alarm, due to which, the area people gathered on the spot and overpowered one of them.

The people severely thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused identified as Ali Raza resident of Faisalabad.

Further investigation was underway.