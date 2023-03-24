Villagers protest as transformer theft leaves water filtration plant, school dysfunctional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A transformer donated by a social welfare organization to run a water filtration plant and a school had been stolen leaving the two free facilities for the villagers dysfunctional.

Rise in transformers theft in areas including Mehmood Kot, Sinawan, Qasba Gujrat and Karamdaad Qureshi showed it was emerging as a thriving business but the police were ignoring this serious issue, say dozens of villagers who assembled at village Gulab Shah in Karamdaad Qureshi in protest against transformers theft.

They said, rising incidents of transformers theft were going unnoticed by the relevant authorities and demanded that the transformer stolen from their village be recovered and installed so that their children could resume availing of free education facilities at the school and residents enjoy clean drinking water from the filtration plant.

Residents of the area including Zameer, Ehtasham, Nasir, Mahmood, Kareem Haidar and others urged DPO Safdar Raza Kazmi to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen property.

The transformer was donated by NGO 'Every Human Matters Foundation' to power a water filtration plant and City of Knowledge school, the facilities NGO had established to serve the people of the area.