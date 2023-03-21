Villagers support sought for anti-polio teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Member of the civil society Azakhel Lower, Abdul Habib on Tuesday asked his villagers to cooperate with polio teams and help them in their efforts to eradicate this crippling disease from society.

In a statement issued here, he said that polio teams are working to protect our children from future disabilities for decades and it was our duty to help them in their endeavours.

He lauded the role of polio teams, especially female and policemen as the frontline workers of polio eradication teams.

He said that polio teams have received serious threats in district Nowshera but despite that, they are working in order to save the future of our generations.

He asked the people of the area to support polio teams and administer polio drops to their children to save them from lifetime disability.