Villagers Thrash Armed Dacoit, Hand Him Over To Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Villagers gave a sound beating to an alleged dacoit and handed him over to police after he along with accomplice looted a fruit vendor in the suburbs of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Two dacoits stopped a fruit vendor Riaz at Lakhi Chowk, Faazil Karlu and tortured him late Monday night. They snatched valuables at gun point. Meanwhile, villagers from nearby village reached the site after hearing noise. They beaten up the dacoit who was later identified as Zahid s/o Manzoor r/o Basti Jaaday wala.

Muzaffargarh Sadar police were investigating. The other dacoit managed to escape.

