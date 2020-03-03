UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Villagers torture thief in Faisalabad

Some villagers tortured an alleged thief before handing him over to the police in the area of Balochni police station

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that three thieves entered a Haveli in Chak No 68-RB to steal cattle-heads at night.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that three thieves entered a Haveli in Chak No 68-RB to steal cattle-heads at night.

However, the Haveli owner woke up and he raised an alarm.

The villagers gathered there and caught one thief, while others managed to flee the scene. The villagers severely thrashed the thief before handing him over to the area police.

The arrested thief was identified as Shehzad of Malikpur. The police also impounded his rickshaw.

