Villages affected by floods in Swabi declared as calamity hit areas: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that KP government has decided to declare villages badly affected by the flash floods in district Swabi as calamity hit areas and would exempt those areas from taxes.

In a media talk, he said that the revenue department has estimated the cost of damages to crops, houses and domestic animals, adding that the affected people would be compensated accordingly.

Asad said that the provincial government would provide maximum relief to people in flood hit areas. He said that he had discussed the flood situation with KP CM and the district administration, Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments had been directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan to secure the affected areas from flood devastations in future.