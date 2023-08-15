Open Menu

Villages Cleanliness Programme Launched In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 07:04 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Tuesday launched "Ab Gaon Chamkein Gain" (Now villages will shine) programme at Union Council Marakiwal with an aim to ensure cleanliness of villages in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that under the programme, city-style sanitation staff and facilities would be provided in more than one and a half thousands villages of 124 rural union councils of Sialkot district.

He said that facilities for getting computerized birth certificates, death and marriage certificates would also be available in rural union councils. Sanitary workers and loader rickshaws would be provided to each union council.

He said that village committees would be formed at village level to make the programme a success.

Along with this, village watchmen and cleaning staff would be provided in all villages in 15 days.

The village committees would ensure the implementation of programme, DC added.

Adnan Mehmood Awan said the biggest problem of cleaning and sanitation of villages would be resolved through this programme.

He urged the officials and staff of the local government to perform their duties honestly to achieve target set by the government.

The DC said that places should be determined in consultation with the local people for garbagedisposal and regular cleaning of streets and drains would be ensured under the programme.

Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad Baig was also present.

