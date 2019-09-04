UrduPoint.com
Villages In Karachi To Be Electrified: Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that all villages of Karachi would be electrified as in the first phase, Soomar Chutta Goth Malir,Dost Muhammad Khaskheli Goth Deh Dozan, Haji Ali Ahmed Baloch Goth Deh Darsana Channo and Abdullah Rao Goth Malir will be electrified

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that all villages of Karachi would be electrified as in the first phase, Soomar Chutta Goth Malir,Dost Muhammad Khaskheli Goth Deh Dozan, Haji Ali Ahmed Baloch Goth Deh Darsana Channo and Abdullah Rao Goth Malir will be electrified.

This he said while talking to various delegations here in his office on Wednesday, said a statement.

He said that Sindh Government was committed to provide relief to the people of Sindh and especially of rural areas to bring them at par with cities.

He also asked the management of K-Electric to speed up the process of electrification of villages in Karachi and improve electricity supply system.

The Minister said that `Electricity is the main need of modern era and without it life becomes hard. So K-ELectric should take the matter of village electrification on priority basis'.

