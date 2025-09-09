Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

(@Abdulla99267510)

Authorities warn of heavy losses to life and property if situation worsens

Alipur: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2025) The heavy flooding has hit southern Punjab after India released additional water into the Sutlej River, submerging several settlements and hundreds of villages, destroying standing crops spread over acres of farmland and displacing thousands of residents.

A protective embankment at Chandar Behan in Sitpur, Alipur tehsil, gave way, causing the Indus River to overflow towards nearby communities.

Authorities have warned of heavy losses to life and property if the situation worsens.

Local sources confirmed that a major breach developed near Basti Lakhani, redirecting powerful floodwaters towards adjoining villages.

The breach is expanding rapidly, raising fears that dozens of settlements, including Sitpur, Khangarh Doema, Sultanpur, Sarki, Khairpur Sadat, and other low-lying areas, could be inundated.

Meanwhile, southern Punjab districts, including Multan, are facing heightened flood threats due to rising water levels in the Chenab River.

Officials are preparing to deliberately breach the Shershah embankment in an attempt to divert flood pressure and save urban areas from being submerged.

The flood wave is expected to reach Multan within the next 48 hours, posing a serious threat to the city.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani appealed to residents living near embankments to move immediately to safer locations.

He said that efforts were being made to divert the waters towards Shershah, Gagra Kachur, Mauza Hamar and surrounding areas to reduce flood pressure and minimize further damage.

Earlier, a flood alert issued warned of high-level flooding at Harike downstream and Ferozepur downstream on the Sutlej River, further escalating fears of devastation across Punjab.