Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:05 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazai emphasized on Friday that the "Villages Will Shine" drive was a top priority for the government.

While chairing a meeting, the DC stressed to utilize all available resources for its success.

As part of the Punjab Government's initiative, the "Villages Will Shine" cleanliness drive remains in full swing across the district, he added.

The DC was briefed that debris and filth were systematically being cleared using loaders and other vehicles.

The district administration was actively overseeing the operation to achieve maximum targets and ensure the success of this crucial campaign for Punjab's villages.

He appealed to the villagers to extend their full cooperation and offer valuable support to make the campaign effective. APP/dba/378

