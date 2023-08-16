'Villages Will Shine' opens in DG Khan

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Marking as a significant program of the Punjab government Aub Gaon Chamken Gey (Villages Will Shine) was opened here on Wednesday like the rest of the districts in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Mehar Shahid Zaman inaugurated the program in a formal ceremony arranged at Kasba Samina Sadat.

Under the program, computerized facilities of birth, death, and marriage certificates would be provided to inhabitants of the villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC deemed the programme a revolutionary step by the provincial government.

He said villages would be provided facilities with opportunities for cleanliness arrangements akin to civic areas.

It would not only inhibit diseases spread through unhygienic conditions in the villages but bring a healthy environment within their domain. He said spots for dumping garbage would be determined with the help of locals and added that committees were constituted to provide facilities to the villagers.