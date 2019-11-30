Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: Sindh Governor

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that holding a vintage car rally is helpful in further boosting Pakistan's positive image in the world, while the rally is promoting tourism as well as other sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has said that holding a vintage car rally is helpful in further boosting Pakistan 's positive image in the world , while the rally is promoting tourism as well as other sectors.

He said the growing trend of foreign tourists towards Pakistan is clear evidence that cultural, social, sports and other positive activities are on the rise in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives at Governor House at the end of Vintage Car Rally which was started from Khyber by the Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan here on Saturday.

Imran Ismail said the economy has stabilized due to good economic policy of the present government and soon people will start to get relief.

Responding to a question, the Sindh Governor said the increase in the price of tomatoes was due to the delay in his harvest.

Now that the crop is ready and the downward trend in the prices of tomatoes are being seen, he added.

Responding to a question about the foreign funding case, the governor said PTI is the only party in the country whose accounts are audited every year.

Earlier, Governor Sindh met with the President of the Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan at the Governor's House.

Speaking on the occasion, the Club member Tauqir Sultan said the rally has been held for the last 30 years and the rally has been held every year for the last 10 years.

He said the rally begins one year in Karachi and ends at Khyber while next year, starting in Khyber and ends in Karachi. This year, people from Malaysia, Germany, Korea, China and other countries participated in the rally, he added.