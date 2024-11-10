Open Menu

Vintage Car Rally Show Held At DHA Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Vintage Car Rally Show held at DHA Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) An impressive Vintage Car Rally Show was held at Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Peshawar on Sunday.

The Pak wheel auto show was arranged jointly by Frontier 4 by 4 Club and DHA Peshawar which was attended by a large number of people and car lovers.

To promote the show, banners and placards with writings in connection with the show were installed at the venue.

Tug of war 4 by 4 jeep race and race among vehicles on 1.3 kilometers track was also organized. The tug of war 4 by 4 jeep race was won by Jamsheed Burki and first position of the race of vehicles on 1.

3 kilometers track was clinched by Babar Yousafzai.

About 60 vehicles participated in both the races that was warmly applauded by large number of spectators.

The organizers and participants of the vintage car show have highly praised DHA Peshawar and Frontier 4 by 4 Club for organizing the event where stalls of Excide battery, vehicles and motorcycles were also installed

The Excide battery also arranged a funfair show that was warmly applauded.

APP/fam

