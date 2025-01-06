Vintage car show 2025 attracts car enthusiasts at UET

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A vintage car show 2025 organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Monday enthralled car enthusiasts and the public with its stunning display of antique vehicles and innovative designs.

The event featured over 40 vintage cars, including rare Japanese models from the 1990s, and student-crafted refurbished engines.

The show, supervised by Professor Dr Sadiq Khattak, Advisor to SAE and inaugurated by Professor Dr Amjad Ullah Khattak, former Dean of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The auto show highlighted cutting-edge technology, creative designs, and the inventive prowess of UET Peshawar’s students.

Professor Dr Sadiq Khattak remarked that this unique event, held annually, had consistently garnered widespread public acclaim.

He emphasized that the show served as a platform to encourage innovation within the automotive industry.

The event concluded with participants being awarded certificates of appreciation, celebrating their contributions to the success of this exceptional gathering.