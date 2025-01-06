Vintage Car Show 2025 Attracts Car Enthusiasts At UET
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A vintage car show 2025 organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Monday enthralled car enthusiasts and the public with its stunning display of antique vehicles and innovative designs.
The event featured over 40 vintage cars, including rare Japanese models from the 1990s, and student-crafted refurbished engines.
The show, supervised by Professor Dr Sadiq Khattak, Advisor to SAE and inaugurated by Professor Dr Amjad Ullah Khattak, former Dean of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
The auto show highlighted cutting-edge technology, creative designs, and the inventive prowess of UET Peshawar’s students.
Professor Dr Sadiq Khattak remarked that this unique event, held annually, had consistently garnered widespread public acclaim.
He emphasized that the show served as a platform to encourage innovation within the automotive industry.
The event concluded with participants being awarded certificates of appreciation, celebrating their contributions to the success of this exceptional gathering.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA inspected 65,000 food points last year1 minute ago
-
Vintage car show 2025 attracts car enthusiasts at UET1 minute ago
-
PDWP approves development projects11 minutes ago
-
MPAs visit sports complex11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects education, health facilities11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cops offered11 minutes ago
-
90 acres state land reclaimed11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers11 minutes ago
-
Eight gas meters disconnected21 minutes ago
-
Secy Info, Bangladesh High Commissioner discuss enhanced media cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence lodged 170 cases last year21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens masjid at Sargodha bar31 minutes ago