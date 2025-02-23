Vintage Car Show Held
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) In celebration of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Vintage Classic Car Club of Pakistan, in collaboration with PHA, organized a Vintage Car Show at the Polo Ground, GOR-1, here on Sunday.
Over 100 unique cars, scooters, luxury, and expensive vehicles were displayed at the event. Among the notable entries were rare cars like the 1928 Rolls Royce (used by the Nawab of Bahawalpur), 1930 Packard (USA), and 1930 Cadillac (USA). Car enthusiasts from all over participated in the event, capturing memorable photos with these rare and luxury vehicles. International experts, including Olivia Farnse (France), Mrs. Aini Sofi (France), and Fatimi Nasir, along with Kh.
Babar Salman from Pakistan, took on the judging duties for the competition.
The event was graced by the presence of Mohsin Ikram, the President of Vintage Classic Car Club of Pakistan, along with families and car lovers from across the country. Owners of the showcased vehicles were awarded trophies and certificates for their meticulous care and maintenance.
The stunning collection of rare vehicles captured the attention of attendees, while the combination of classic and modern cars added to the charm of the event. Organizers highlighted that this car show is a remarkable opportunity for car enthusiasts to view world-famous vintage and classic vehicles up close.
