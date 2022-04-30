Violating sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi a shameful act: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi was a shameful act and these type of incidents were badly damaged the country image at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the act was pre-planned in Pakistan at the behest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

He said the PTI leadership and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed were making efforts to provoke public sentiments against their rivals during their speeches in public gatherings, adding Imran Khan and his party were creating chaos in the country.

He said that his ministry is going to make a humble request to the Saudi government to take appropriate action in this regard, adding the whole nation passed through a stressful period when they came to know about the incident at the Holy Mosque.

Replying to a question about National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said there was dire need to bring amendment in its laws.