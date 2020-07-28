‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pakistan’

(@fidahassanain)

Members of Animals’ rights organization and activists have expressed serious concerns over violation of rights for the animals guaranteed by local laws, vowing to run a campaign to end cruelty against them.

LAHORE:

The activists said that the issues of the animals were increasing and becoming overly difficult to control, pointing out that the stray dogs were being culled unnecessarily under an illusion that it was the only way left to address the issues related to them.

The activists said that “TNVR—Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Release,” is an alternate method which was being adopted worldwide for the child rights.

“It has been quite successful all over the world, said SA Group CEO Shoaib Afzal Malik while addressing a sitting on animals rights held under the aegis of SA group.

“The voice for the voiceless people has been launched for the animals’ rights,” he further said.

He also said that this was launched to end the unnecessarily culling dogs and committing cruelty with the animals.

Lahore Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Sadiq Marri was also present there during the discussion on animal rights and voice for the voiceless people. Marri appreciated the drive and motivated the members who were working on it, saying that “Voice for Voiceless” was first of its kind campaign.

The officer said that the campaign resolved the issue successfully at it curtailed the level of cruelty to animals while maintaining their rights.

PHA Chairman Yasir gillani, Agri-Tourism Chairman Babar Raja many other members of the campaign and rights activists graced the occasion.