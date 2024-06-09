Open Menu

Violation Of Axel Load Management Not Be Tolerated: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Violation of axel load management not be tolerated: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that violation of axel load management would not be tolerated at any cost.

Presiding over a meeting, she said that violation of axel load management caused heavy damage to roads in addition to traffic accidents.

Therefore, axel load management would be implemented in letter and spirit.

She said that newly constructed roads would be included in axel load management regime and permanent weighing stations would be established for freight carriers. The commissioner was briefed that the regional transport authority had checked 198 vehicles and challaned 146 drivers and imposed a fine of Rs100,000, whereas 38 vehicles were impounded.

