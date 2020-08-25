UrduPoint.com
Violation Of Ban On Swimming In The Rivers, Lakes, Waterfalls Continue In District Haripur

Violation of ban on swimming in the rivers, lakes, waterfalls continue in district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of people from Hazara, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas of KP are reaching Khanpur dam, Ghazi Brotha and other streams for swimming which is banned owing to increase in water inflow.

During the first week of the August DC Haripur has imposed a ban on swimming or bathing which was imposed for 60 days in the streams, rivers, lakes, waterfalls and ponds including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam and spillways for two months.

Owing to heavy downpour all over Hazara division the water level of dams has increased up to the maximum level, the flow of the rivers and streams also increased dangerously which took many lives while swimming or bathing.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the dam, lakes, streams, rivers, and spillways.

DC office Haripur has been directed to the Haripur police to monitor the Khanpur dam and its spillway and make sure nobody is violating the ban and enforce it strictly.

This order was enforced with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

