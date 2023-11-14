Open Menu

Violation Of Basic Rights Exposes India’s Facade Of Largest Democracy: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday said that violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental human rights has exposed India’s façade of so-called largest democracy as it has converted the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the world’s largest open air jail

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their statements issued in Srinagar said that death of India’s fake democracy is daily witnessed in the killing fields of Kashmir where Modi-led Hindutva government is increasing number of its occupation troops on daily basis to suppress the freedom movement. However, they added that the Kashmiris were determined to spearhead their liberation cause against all odds.

Crushing with brute force the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination has proved that India is a sham democracy, the leaders said and pointed out that deployment of around one million Indian soldiers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a proof that India is fighting a lost war.

They said that India’s status in the territory is just of a usurper because Kashmiris have not accepted its occupation from the day one while New Delhi has converted the territory into the world’s largest jail and besieged the oppressed people.

The APHC leaders condemned the brutalities on civilians during the so-called search operations and house raids by Indian army, paramilitary forces, police, State Investigation Agency and National Investigation Agency and urged the world community to break its criminal silence and take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

