Violation of basic rights exposes India’s facade of largest democracy: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental human rights exposed the India’s facade of so-called largest democracy as it has converted the entire Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into the world’s largest open air jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their statements issued in Srinagar said, "Death of India’s fake democracy is daily witnessed in the killing fields of Kashmir where Modi-led Hindutva government is increasing number of its occupation troops on daily basis to suppress the freedom movement."

However, they added that the Kashmiris were determined to spearhead their liberation cause against all

odds.

Crushing with brute force the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination has proved that India is a sham democracy, the leaders said and pointed out, "Deployment of around one million Indian soldiers in IIOJK was a proof that India is fighting a lost war."

They said, "India’s status in the territory is just of a usurper because Kashmiris have not accepted its occupation from the day one while New Delhi has converted the territory into the world’s largest jail and besieged the oppressed

people."

The APHC leaders condemned the brutalities on civilians during the so-called search operations and house raids by Indian army, paramilitary forces, police, State Investigation Agency and National Investigation Agency and urged the world community to break its criminal silence and take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.