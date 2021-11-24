UrduPoint.com

Violation Of Building Bylaws Continues In City Areas

Wed 24th November 2021

Contrary to the policy of the Punjab government, violation of building bylaws was being committed in different localities of the city, especially in Satellite Town, apparently in connivance with the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officials and building inspectors

Illegal constructions of four, five and seven Marla houses were rampant on two, four and six Kanal plots, meant for single unit construction, in A, B, C, D, E-Blocks, 4th road, 5th road and around the Holy Family hospital, which was tantamount to sheer violation of the building bylaws.

Chaudary Abdul Razzaq, a resident of E-Block, said the houses were being built without seeking approval of maps from the authorities concerned, and now they were running into hundreds.

He said the building inspector had turned a blind eye to the illegal activities in the area, which were not possible without the backing of the concerned staff.

Another resident, Sardar Nasir Khan, demanded operation against the illegal constructions besides stern action against the corrupt elements.

When contacted, official sources in the MCR said that legal action would be taken against the building bylaws violators and the staff found involved in corrupt practices.

