UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs Causes Closure Of Several Business Entities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:57 PM

Violation of COVID-19 SOPs causes closure of several business entities

Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here Thursday sealed several shops, car booking offices and a garment market for violating standard operating procedures (SoPs).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here Thursday sealed several shops, car booking offices and a garment market for violating standard operating procedures (SoPs).

According to an official statement, the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has sealed three booking offices of rent a car and a gym in Cantt area while a garment market consisting of 30 cloth shops and restaurant was also sealed for not implementing timing and following SOPs as directed by the administration.

The AC also fined Madina Milk shop of Rs 40,000 for charging milk price higher than fixed by the administration. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo also sealed four shops, a hair saloon and a Beauty Parlour for violation of COVID-19 related SOPs.The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi said all markets, shopping malls and business activity in taluka Latifabad remain closed as per the fixed timing. In case of SOP violation found strict action would be taken against the violators, AC warned.

Related Topics

Business Rent Car Price Qasimabad Market All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report on girl's molestation

2 minutes ago

Pakistan joins Digital Cooperation Organization, l ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister criticises opposition for politiciz ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Gov't Agrees on Framework for New Agency ..

2 minutes ago

Five police officers transferred

8 minutes ago

European Certification Firm Exits Nord Stream 2 Ov ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.