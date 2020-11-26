Violation of COVID-19 SOPs causes closure of several business entities

Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here Thursday sealed several shops, car booking offices and a garment market for violating standard operating procedures (SoPs).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here Thursday sealed several shops, car booking offices and a garment market for violating standard operating procedures (SoPs).

According to an official statement, the Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has sealed three booking offices of rent a car and a gym in Cantt area while a garment market consisting of 30 cloth shops and restaurant was also sealed for not implementing timing and following SOPs as directed by the administration.

The AC also fined Madina Milk shop of Rs 40,000 for charging milk price higher than fixed by the administration. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo also sealed four shops, a hair saloon and a Beauty Parlour for violation of COVID-19 related SOPs.The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi said all markets, shopping malls and business activity in taluka Latifabad remain closed as per the fixed timing. In case of SOP violation found strict action would be taken against the violators, AC warned.