Violation of COVID-19 SOPs in local public transport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Provincial Transport Authority, Iqbal Chaudhry has urged citizens and directed transporters to ensure cooperation with the administration in the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Talking to APP, he said that fines were being imposed on transporters and the public in case of non-compliance of the orders. He added that surprise visits were also being conducted by the teams to check implementation of the SOPs by transporters and a daily report about the compliance was being sent to the authorities concerned regularly.

"Surveillance teams have been conducting visits to bus terminals and van stands to inspect and ensure implementation of the SOPs." He asserted that the department was taking all-out measures to ensure implementation on the SOPs devised by the government .

It may be noted that the provincial transport department had issued a notification two weeks ago about implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. It had ordered strict compliance of the SOPs, besides submitting a daily report regarding implementation of the orders. However, the notification's compliance by local transporters seems yet a far cry from what the authorities claim.

Anwar Ali, an employee of a private security company, who uses public transport to reach his office, said: "No one is observing social distancing in the local transport and transporters are just concerned about making money by accommodating large number of passengers.

" He said that sanitizer was not available in any local transport, adding that there was a need to educate transporters and conducters about the seriousness of the pandemic.

Violation of COVID-19 pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the public transport was going on almost unchecked in the city, according to a survey conducted by APP here.

Non-compliance of the SOPs including the use of face-masks and hand-sanitisers, was witnessed in the inter and intra-city transport. Also, transporters and commuters were found exhibiting irresponsible behaviour in implementation of the coronavirus SOPs during the public transport use.

No facility of temperature-checking guns, sanitizers was available at local bus stands in the city and commuters were also not being asked by the bus stand managements to wear face-mask.

As opposed to this, however, it was observed by this scribe that only big transport companies like Daewoo, Faisal Movers, Bilal Travels, etc., had made arrangements for implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs at their terminals as well as in their buses.