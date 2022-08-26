UrduPoint.com

Violation Of Dengue SOPs: Housing Societies Warned Of Strict Action

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Violation of dengue SOPs: Housing societies warned of strict action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday directed all the co-operative housing societies that strict action would be taken against violators of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the district magistrate.

"All the co-operative housing societies in the jurisdiction of the Federal capital should formulate a comprehensive policy to cope dengue fever," said deputy registrar co-operative housing society, Kamran Cheema in a meeting held here.

The societies' management briefed the deputy registrar over measures put in place for prevention of the virus.

"The role of housing societies is very crucial in containing the spread of dengue virus, it is responsibility of every housing society to ensure dengue free environment for the inhabitants," said Cheema.

He asked the societies' management to share online performance data with the civil administration for better prevention and timely action against the larva breeding sites.

The deputy registrar said all the assistant commissioners were directed to conduct surveillance of houses, Tyre shops and graveyards and seal all locations if dengue larvae was found.

He added that prevailing weather had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast more rains in coming days.

Cheema pointed out that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

A full-scale fumigation drive was being carried out in different localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found, he added.

