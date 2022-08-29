UrduPoint.com

Violation Of Election Code Of Conduct: Abid Sher Ali Fined With Rs 25000

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 08:33 PM

District Monitoring Officer Syed Basit Ali imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Abid Sher Ali, a PML-N candidate in NA-108 ahead of scheduled by-poll over violation of election code of conduct in the constituency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :District Monitoring Officer Syed Basit Ali imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Abid Sher Ali, a PML-N candidate in NA-108 ahead of scheduled by-poll over violation of election code of conduct in the constituency.

Abid Sher Ali was warned to be careful in future and strictly ensure compliance with Code of Conduct as well as Election Act 2017. He was also ordered to deposit the fine within three days.

Earlier, District Monitoring Officer Syed Basit Ali had summoned Abid Sher Ali to personally appear in his office and clarify his position.

