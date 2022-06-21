'Violation of election rules to not be tolerated in PP-97'

District Election Commissioner-1 and Returning Officer Basil Akram on Tuesday said that violation of election laws would not be tolerated at all during by-election in PP-97

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner-1 and Returning Officer Basil Akram on Tuesday said that violation of election laws would not be tolerated at all during by-election in PP-97.

Addressing a meeting held to review by-election arrangements, he said that all contesting candidates were provided election rules and regulations with a request to implement it in true letter and spirit.

Now monitoring teams had been activated to conduct surprise visit of PP-97 so that election code of ethics could be implemented in toto by taking strict action against the violators, he added.

He said that a comprehensive transportation plan for by-election in PP-97 was devised in addition to finalizing other necessary arrangements.

He said that more than 3000 police officials would perform duty during by-polls in PP-97 to deal with any emergent situation.

He said that contesting candidates were requested repeatedly to abide by election rules, otherwise, their candidatures might be cancelled besides declaring them ineligible for elections.

He said that scrutiny of nomination papers was completed in addition to deciding appeals against their rejections and acceptance.

The revised list of contesting candidates would be issued on Wednesday (June 22) whereas the candidates could withdraw their papers up to June 23. The election symbols would be allotted on June 24 while the polling would be held on July 17, he added.

He said that media cell was established in Election Commission office to update the media persons on daily basis. Similarly, a control room was also set up to monitor election activities in PP-97.

He also appealed to the contesting candidates to remove flexes and banners and avoid electioneering in a hatred and objectionable mode.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (retired) Sohail Ashraf, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alappa, District Returning Officer Irfan Kausar, District Monitoring Officer Zaroya Amjad and contesting candidates including Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Sher Afghan, Tariq Mehmood, Saleem Jahangir, Muhammad Luqman, Fawad Ahmad Cheema, Azad Ali Tabassum, Rizwan Liaqat, Naveed Sheikh, Ali Ahmad, Muhammad Asif Aziz, Muhammad Afzal Sahi, Waseem Akram, Muhammad Nawaz, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Fayyaz Ahmad, Sannan Jahangir, Muhammad Sohaib Aslam and others were also present in the meeting.