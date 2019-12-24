Violation of Human rights in Occupied Kashmir: “Indian media exposed by ISPR” becomes top trend

(@fidahassanain)

The citizens appreciate ISPR for raising voice for Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir and for the whole Muslim community that fell prey to the discriminating laws passed by Modi government in India.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) Amid continuous human rights’ violations in Occupied Kashmir and other parts of India by the Modi government , “Indian media Exposed by ISPR” has become top trend on Twitter here on Tuesday.

The trend—which aimed at Modi government’s black laws and Indian forces’ atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, has turned into a movement on Twitter—which is exposing the role of Indian modi for diverting attention from Indian forces’ atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Thousands of social media users made comments with hashtag of “Indian media exposed by ISPR”. The Kashmiri people in the occupied valley have been living under curfew for last four months and communications resources have been cut by the Modi government.

The attention from Indian forces’ atrocities in Occupied Kashmir has been shifted to the issue of Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) but Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has continuously been monitoring the situation and the role of Indian media.

A user said that DG ISPR clearly told the Indians authorities to put their own house in order before pointing fingers at Pakistan.

Another user quoted ISPR DG saying that Pakistan Army is fully capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland.

Muhammad Hamid—another user tweeted by exposing the Indian army’s coward acts wherein the houses of innocent civilians living nearby the Line of Control.