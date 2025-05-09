Violation Of IWT A Serious Global Issue: PA Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that violation of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is a serious global issue.
Addressing a dialogue titled “Indus Waters Treaty: Challenges, Sovereignty and Strategic Response", held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Friday he said, "If war is imposed on Pakistan, the nation’s armed forces and its 250 million citizens will respond unitedly."
He said, "Water is Pakistan’s lifeline and there will be no compromise on it. He further said that if war was of water then Pakistani nation was prepared to fight for hundred years to protect its coming generations.
Recalling the 1960's Indus Waters Treaty as a symbol of Pakistan’s tolerance and commitment to peace, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that India’s controversial dams and projects tantamount to unilateral abrogation of Indus Waters Treaty.
The speaker stressed that the right of Pakistan’s 250 million people to their water would be defended vigorously.
India was using water resources as a weapon which falls under the category of water terrorism, he said and added that stopping water was an invitation to a large-scale war and if Pakistan’s water would be obstructed then China could stop water as well.
UMT President Ibrahim Hassan Murad termed India’s “water terrorism” as a severe threat to regional peace and economic stability and calling for urgent national policy measures to protect water resources.
Senior journalist Sohail Warraich, eminent legal expert Ahmer Bilal Sufi and engineer Tahir Basharat also spoke.
The event concluded with Ibrahim Hassan Murad presenting a commemorative souvenir to the speaker.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin conducts emergency drills across capital amid Indian aggression against Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Pak armed forces lauded for their vigilance, bravery in defending the country1 minute ago
-
PRCS , IFRC launch DREF Operation to support Afghan Returnees from Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Ministry launches special flights for pilgrims amid airport disruptions2 minutes ago
-
Violation of IWT a serious global issue: PA speaker2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on motorway project11 minutes ago
-
Pak will not allow India's regional dominance through aggression: Tariq Fazal21 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to armed forces; urges nation to stand in support22 minutes ago
-
Major traffic overhaul planned in Abbottabad as police target violations, encroachments31 minutes ago
-
Christian community holds solidarity rally with Pakistan Army31 minutes ago
-
Foreign nationals safety: Police conducts mock exercise31 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoles with Abdul Haq Dharejo over his mother's death32 minutes ago