Violation Of Lockdown, Huge Rush Witness In Capital's Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Despite sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, huge rush of people was witnessed at different markets of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Despite sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, huge rush of people was witnessed at different markets of the Federal capital.

The people are violating the lockdown and same violation is being done by the shopkeepers as there is no proper measures for social distancing.

Similarly motorists was witnessed on various roads of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in violation of lockdown imposed by the administration to control spread of the COVID-19.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and the Punjab government imposed lockdown on March 23 in the wake of spread of coronavirus to restrict people to their homes and also asked people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily.

Following lockdown police and personnel of Rangers set up special pickets at various roads to discourage people not to come out of their homes and made some arrests in this regard.

Despite different measures taken by the administration, the number of motorists is increasing day by day on various roads, which may further deteriorate the situation.

Talking to APP, Abdul Majid Khan resident of G9 said that only public transport did not came on road as the government has imposed ban on its movement.

The number of coronavirus cases rose in the federal capital but people are not taking this serious which can a blast in coming days, he added.

