Violation Of Smog-laws: 12 Cases Registered, Several People Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Violation of Smog-laws: 12 cases registered, several people arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown to prevent smog and protect the environment, while taking strict action against those violating smog SOPs.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police said that 12 cases were registered across the province in the last 24 hours and several law-violators were arrested. As many as 508 lawbreakers were fined Rs 800,000 and 31 were issued warnings and 3 cases of burning crop residues and 408 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke were reported.

The spokesperson said that this year, a total of 3280 accused were arrested and 3800 cases were registered in the anti-smog crackdown, while 7599 people were issued warnings.

Similarly, 41451 people were fined more than Rs100 million. As many as 2073 violations of burning crop residues, while 35688 of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, including 365 of industrial activity and 1411 of brick kilns and 361 of other places were reported.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that in the last 24 hours, challans were issued for 4993 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 346 were detained in police stations, and the fitness certificate of 1 vehicle was suspended.

