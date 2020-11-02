Violation of SOPs, District Administration Abbottabad seals three premises

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner of Abbottabad during a inspection to implement SOPs a hotel, petrol pump and one shop were sealed on account of violation of SOPs.

During the visit of Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Aminul Hassan to Harno, Murree Road, Dhamtor and Bada Hotar he gave directions to seal these premises.

He also inspected public transport for implementation of SOPs and issued instructions to drivers on the use of masks, social distance and use of sanitizer, while three transporters were fined for overcharging.