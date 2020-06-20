UrduPoint.com
Violation Of SOPs In Public Transport, Posing Serious Threat To Commuters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:34 PM

The public transport service in twin cities, posing a serious threat for the residents due to non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as social distancing for prevention of coronavirus pandemic violated despite the strict warnings of the government

The government on the condition of strict adoption of all the precautionary measures had allowed the transporters to start the transport system but it is observed that the transporters, drivers and passengers are not fully following the standards operating procedures SOPs.

A traveler namely Abdul Waheed told APP that that besides the violation of SOPs, the transporters were also charging them high fares, and the authorities concerned were yet to take actions against the violators.

No preventing measures followed by conductors and drivers, Muhammmad Nadeem said. He said sanitizer must available in each public transport through which people can wash their hands.

He said "no one was observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters were just concerned about earning money through accommodating huge number of passengers".

When contacted an official of Rawalpindi Transport Authority (RTA), he said that authority along with Police and district administration were conducting raids on daily basis and on non implementation of SOPs, the authority was imposing fine and vehicles were also being impounded.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.

He has requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that COVID-19 outbreak may possibly be controlled with the cooperation and support of the general public.

