UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violation Of SOPs Not To Be Tolerated Now: Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

Violation of SOPs not to be tolerated now: Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has warned that strict legal action will be taken in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on opening of markets on coming Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has warned that strict legal action will be taken in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on opening of markets on coming Monday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the government had decided to strictly implement the SOPs of lockdown and it would also be ensured that the orders for shutdown of shops for three days a week were also complied with by the public and the business community.

The minister expressed his apprehensions that the SOPs were not being followed properly in several markets during relaxation in lockdown during the last three days.

Open violation of the SOPs and heavy rush of people had been witnessed in the markets during the lockdown relaxation hours, he added.

He said that it was a responsibility of shopkeepers to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs for lockdown in the markets. He said that shops would remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (three days) and shopkeepers would have to follow the rules, adding that no one would be facilitated during these three days.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Law Minister Market Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi banks net income amount to AED9.6 billio ..

6 minutes ago

Economy expected to grow by 2 percent next year: A ..

36 seconds ago

Rupee recovers 84 paisas against dollar in interba ..

38 seconds ago

Shopping mall sealed on SOPs violation in Khanewal ..

3 minutes ago

Registration of over 33000 Tiger force volunteers ..

3 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall b ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.