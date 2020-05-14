Violation of SOPs not to be tolerated now: Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has warned that strict legal action will be taken in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on opening of markets on coming Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has warned that strict legal action will be taken in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on opening of markets on coming Monday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the government had decided to strictly implement the SOPs of lockdown and it would also be ensured that the orders for shutdown of shops for three days a week were also complied with by the public and the business community.

The minister expressed his apprehensions that the SOPs were not being followed properly in several markets during relaxation in lockdown during the last three days.

Open violation of the SOPs and heavy rush of people had been witnessed in the markets during the lockdown relaxation hours, he added.

He said that it was a responsibility of shopkeepers to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs for lockdown in the markets. He said that shops would remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (three days) and shopkeepers would have to follow the rules, adding that no one would be facilitated during these three days.