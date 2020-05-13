Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to lives of people: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ureman on Wednesday distributed face masks among the people and security personnel

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ureman on Wednesday distributed face masks among the people and security personnel.

On the occasion he urged the citizens to fallow the rules and regulations of lockdown for the eradication and mitigation of COVID-19 .

He said ignorance and violation of SOPs of lockdown might cause huge demage and irreparable lose to the lives of people.

He said without face mask and social distancing, we could not save ourselves and our family .Due to negligence in this regard, the people of other countries were facing lives threats from the pandemic .

He said provincial government had distributed Rs 0.5 million face masks freely for protection of the citizens.