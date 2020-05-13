UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violation Of SOPs To Cause Irreparable Lose To Lives Of People: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:17 PM

Violation of SOPs to cause irreparable lose to lives of people: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ureman on Wednesday distributed face masks among the people and security personnel

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ureman on Wednesday distributed face masks among the people and security personnel.

On the occasion he urged the citizens to fallow the rules and regulations of lockdown for the eradication and mitigation of COVID-19 .

He said ignorance and violation of SOPs of lockdown might cause huge demage and irreparable lose to the lives of people.

He said without face mask and social distancing, we could not save ourselves and our family .Due to negligence in this regard, the people of other countries were facing lives threats from the pandemic .

He said provincial government had distributed Rs 0.5 million face masks freely for protection of the citizens.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes passenger flights to 9 destinatio ..

2 hours ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus, wheat procurement, lo ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeeper get fine of Rs.41500 for overcharging e ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.