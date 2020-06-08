Violation of SOPs will not be tolerated: Mayor Sukkur

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh has urged the masses to cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to contain spread of coronavirus, giving warning of strict action to those who fail to follow SOPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh has urged the masses to cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to contain spread of coronavirus, giving warning of strict action to those who fail to follow SOPs.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders at his office here on Monday.

He said violation of SOPs would not be tolerated as there was no other remedy except adopting precautionary measures to shield from coronavirus.

The Mayor stressed that it was essential to implement SOPs in order to protect lives of the masses and disclosed that monitoring process of markets would continue and action would be taken in case of any violation.

People should adopt precautionary measures to avoid infections, he said and emphasized that traders should conduct sprays and maintain cleanliness in their markets during two days of closure of markets.